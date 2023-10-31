Authors Nermine Khouzam Rubin and Susan Joy Bellavance’s New Book, "The Most Wonderful Rain," Explores How Access to Clean Water Can Help End the Global Cycle of Poverty

Recent release “The Most Wonderful Rain,” from Covenant Books authors Nermine Khouzam Rubin and Susan Joy Bellavance, centers around Deborah, who lives in a Tanzanian village and wishes to go to school to become a doctor, but can't because of her lack of access to clean water. When a visitor arrives and promises to bring their village water, Deborah wonders if this could help her return to school.