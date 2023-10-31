Authors Nermine Khouzam Rubin and Susan Joy Bellavance’s New Book, "The Most Wonderful Rain," Explores How Access to Clean Water Can Help End the Global Cycle of Poverty
Recent release “The Most Wonderful Rain,” from Covenant Books authors Nermine Khouzam Rubin and Susan Joy Bellavance, centers around Deborah, who lives in a Tanzanian village and wishes to go to school to become a doctor, but can't because of her lack of access to clean water. When a visitor arrives and promises to bring their village water, Deborah wonders if this could help her return to school.
Newbury, NH, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nermine Khouzam Rubin, the founder of Water 4 Mercy, which aims to eradicate thirst and poverty by implementing innovative Israeli technology, and Susan Joy Bellavance, a former elementary school teacher who served with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity for three years, have completed their new book, “The Most Wonderful Rain”: a fascinating story of a young girl from a small village in Tanzania, whose life is about to change after a non-profit organization works to bring clean running water to her community.
Nermine and Susan share, “In a small village in Tanzania, it will take Deborah and Lilian 10 hours of hardship and danger to fetch water. Deborah dreams of becoming a doctor, but drought makes attending school impossible. Returning home, Deborah is surprised to see the village chief holding a meeting. A lovely stranger is speaking. Fresh, clean water is coming to their village. Can it be true? Deborah’s life could change forever! Could she return to school and follow her dream?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nermine Khouzam Rubin and Susan Joy Bellavance’s new book highlights the life-changing impact that Water 4 Mercy provides to communities and how access to clean water can help to eradicate poverty around the world. Through their story, Nermine and Susan will challenge readers to consider what their lives would be like without fresh water, and the ways in which one can help those like Deborah who do not have clean water accessible to them.
Readers can purchase “The Most Wonderful Rain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Proceeds from sales are donated back to Water 4 Mercy, for the purpose of funding sustainable water and agricultural projects.
Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is a unique cause, bringing together world-renowned innovation to help Africa with water, agriculture and education. EIN: 83-1742012 www.Water4Mercy.org
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
