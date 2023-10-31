Author Jacob Gunter’s New Book, "A Little R and R," is a Fascinating Story of Two Siblings Who Must Fight Back Against a Powerful Force That Has Left Their World in Ruins
Recent release “A Little R and R,” from Covenant Books author Jacob Gunter, is a gripping story of two siblings whose parents, two powerful warriors, go missing just as a dangerous entity begins to attack their homeland. Now only left with their training and each other, Rand and Rose will be forced to embark on a life changing journey where their skills and their familial bonds will be tested.
Sherwood, OR, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Gunter, a writer who often draws upon his dreams for inspiration and material, has completed his new book, “A Little R and R”: a captivating tale that follows the children of legendary warriors who are thrust into a dangerous conflict after their homeland is destroyed and their lives as they know it are forever changed.
“Rand and Rose live the life of comfort and protection under the roof of their parents, who are renowned warriors,” writes Gunter. “But their life of accommodation is turned upside down when their mother and father suddenly leave as a mysterious and overpowering enemy lays waste to all they know and love.
“Rand and Rose must take what untested knowledge they have and journey out into a new and unwelcoming world that tests their skills and family bond. Will they survive a world laid to smoke and ruin? Will civilization return? What is greater than family?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jacob Gunter’s new book will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Rand and Rose on their journey as they attempt to salvage their world and their family. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Little R and R” will keep readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “A Little R and R” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
