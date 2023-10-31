Author Jamee Q Williams’s New Book, "We Are Where We Need to Be," is an Engaging, Faith-Affirming Children’s Story That Teaches Readers of All Ages About Praying
Recent release “We Are Where We Need to Be,” from Covenant Books author Jamee Q Williams, is a meaningful children’s story that highlights the power of prayer for faithful readers of all ages.
Conway, SC, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jamee Q Williams, who had a career in the Armed Forces from 2003 to 2017, has completed his new book, “We Are Where We Need to Be”: a reflective children’s story about a family that prays together.
Williams writes, “The star was so tired, afraid, cold, and wet. It realized during the journey that it hurt itself, but since the wife was warm, dry, and comfortable, it just felt like home. So the star slowly climbed, with rest of the strength it had, into the arms of the one who would become its mother. The morning came, and the wife realized what had happened. Even though she was confused and anxious, she was excited, and she welcomed the idea of raising and nurturing this wounded star back to health. She became its mother. She did not know what to name the star, but she raised the star as her child.”
He continues, “The moon got worried and decided to come down and check on the little star. The moon would come every night to see the little star and beg the little star to come back. One night when the moon returned to try to convince the little star to return once again, he soon realized that the mother had taught the star how to walk and helped heal, she had nurtured it, and she made the star incredibly happy. So the moon watched for months as the mother taught the little star so many things and helped it grow into a stronger and more beautiful star, and the moon saw it grew more attached to the mother. The mother never knew what name to give the star, and the husband was soon to return.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jamee Q Williams’s new book teaches young readers and listeners to conduct themselves as the kings or queens they are.
Readers can purchase “We Are Where We Need to Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
