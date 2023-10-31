Author Gordon Lloyd Jones’s New Book, "The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too," Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Affected and Uplifted Him Throughout His Life
Recent release “The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too,” from Covenant Books author Gordon Lloyd Jones, is an emotionally stirring and heartfelt memoir that follows the author's life, starting with his humble beginnings, and revealing how his path has been influenced and guided by his close relationship with the Lord.
Maysville, KY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Lloyd Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired from his career at the Dayton Power and Light power station to teach at Maysville Community and Technical College, has completed his new book, “The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too”: a poignant memoir designed to highlight how the Lord has influenced the life of the author and his family over the years, guiding them and helping to carry them through life’s most difficult moments.
At an early age, author Gordon Lloyd Jones was instilled with a love of reading by teachers, friends, and family, and he read many of the classics before he entered high school. The urge to write lay dormant for many years but finally emerged. After pastoring a church for twenty years and writing many sermons, letters, and cards, the urge to write appeared like a timely bloom in season.
Jones shares, “This book is a story of rags to redeemed to revealed. Why me? Why write this book? Who would read it? These are questions I assume most authors ask themselves. There is a profusion of books written showing how God continues to interact with His people. For me, this book is personal; it is a continuation and illustration of my first book with many pictures. It’s also an endeavor to give specificity to God’s faithfulness, mercy, and engagement in the life of His people and in the life of His, working on being humble, servants. Soli Deo gloria!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gordon Lloyd Jones’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help open the eyes of readers to the goodness and providence of God, and all that he can provide to those who place their faith and futures in him. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Jones weaves a powerful autobiographical account that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
