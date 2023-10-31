Author Gordon Lloyd Jones’s New Book, "The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too," Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Affected and Uplifted Him Throughout His Life

Recent release “The Son Also Rises: Divinely Encountered Too,” from Covenant Books author Gordon Lloyd Jones, is an emotionally stirring and heartfelt memoir that follows the author's life, starting with his humble beginnings, and revealing how his path has been influenced and guided by his close relationship with the Lord.