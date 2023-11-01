Author James Perkins’s New Book, "Rhymes for Doing Time," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals and Poems Designed to Bring Prisoners and Parolees Closer to the Lord

Recent release “Rhymes for Doing Time: A Daily Devotion for Prisoners and Parolees with Poems for all Occasions,” from Covenant Books author James Perkins, is a powerful series of daily prayers to help those who have been incarcerated forge a relationship with Christ, helping to carry them through life's difficult trials with the knowledge that they can become so much more as a child of God.