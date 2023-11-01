Author James Perkins’s New Book, "Rhymes for Doing Time," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals and Poems Designed to Bring Prisoners and Parolees Closer to the Lord
Recent release “Rhymes for Doing Time: A Daily Devotion for Prisoners and Parolees with Poems for all Occasions,” from Covenant Books author James Perkins, is a powerful series of daily prayers to help those who have been incarcerated forge a relationship with Christ, helping to carry them through life's difficult trials with the knowledge that they can become so much more as a child of God.
Odum, GA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Perkins, who is passionate about helping others overcome the struggles of addiction as he has through the Lord, has completed his new book, “Rhymes for Doing Time: A Daily Devotion for Prisoners and Parolees with Poems for all Occasions”: a collection of guided daily meditation and prayer inspired by the author’s own experiences to help those incarcerated or on parole to help connect with the Lord, and follow him towards forgiveness and salvation.
Despite being baptized as a child, author James Perkins never really had a relationship with Jesus Christ until he was in county jail and an old country preacher came in to visit. With his teardrops staining the concrete floor, Perkins made a decision right then and there to follow Jesus with all of his heart. Once he is off probation, his dream is to help others both in active addiction and incarcerated by speaking to them and sharing the love of Jesus Christ that he found at the lowest point of his life. Currently, the author lives with and helps to care for his mother on their farm in Georgia.
Perkins writes, “‘Rhymes for Doing Time’ provides a unique opportunity to use real-life situations that come up every day in prison or upon release—to help a prisoner develop a closer walk with God and to make their time easier, knowing that they may be just an inmate to the guards or even to the world, but they are or can become a child of the Most High God!
“The book has a page for every day and is formatted so that it describes a situation that happened to a prisoner, describing how he or she reacted to different situations that came up. Then it shows a situation that happened to a person or persons in the Bible, and then it draws a practical or a spiritual application between the two.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Perkins’s new book will provide readers with the opportunity to realize that the Bible is living and practical and can be a lifeline for those who seek to understand God on a deeper level. Accompanied by inspirational poems that were written by the author to uplift his friends, “Rhymes for Doing Time” will help readers discover the incredible blessings that can come about when one fully places their trust and future in the Lord, opening their hearts and minds to his teachings and grace.
Readers can purchase “Rhymes for Doing Time: A Daily Devotion for Prisoners and Parolees with Poems for all Occasions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
