Author Philip Smith’s New Book, “Is It Revival? Or Apostasy?” is a Book Meant to Expose the False Messages from the False Prophets the Bible Warns Us About
Recent release “Is it Revival? Or Apostasy?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Philip Smith, is a deep dive into the Bible and the teachings within, seeking to expose the truth from the prevasisve fiction and lies we hear today.
Portland, OR, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Philip Smith, a Portland native from a Christian Nazarene heritage, has completed his new book, “Is it Revival? Or Apostasy?”: an insightful book that is meant for every follower of Jesus the Savior, whether you are denominational or non, to offer insight and benefit to the direct teachings within the Bible itself, not just for educational means but to also weed out the falsities that can plague churches.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Philip Smith’s rich deep dive into the Bible follows Jesus’ doctrine to beware false prophets, seeking to avoid spiritual deception from all manor of sources, hoping to both provide the truth as it is written and to give examples of what to avoid moving forward in life because anyone could fall victim.
Readers who wish to experience this influential work can purchase "Is it Revival? Or Apostasy?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
