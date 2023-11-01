Author Eric Rakestraw’s New Book, “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: חלק כפול,” Follows the Author's Fight to Return from the Brink After an Illness Leaves Him Comatose
Recent release “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: ,חלק כפול” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Rakestraw, is an inspiring true account of one of the scariest moments of the author's life as he became gravely ill. As his physical body fought to stay alive while in a coma for three months, the author reveals the emotional and spiritual journey he found himself on.
Monroe, GA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Rakestraw has completed his new book, “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: חלק כפול”: a gripping and powerful story that follows the author through his life story leading up to a severe and devastating illness that left him fighting for his life, all the while experiencing spiritual growth and guidance while in a comatose state.
“My Book is based on how I got here and where I came from. How as a child, growing up in this world, it was either serve or get served,” writes Rakestraw. “After a bad experience at the age of 8 had shaken me.... Well, let's just say that I would never be the same again. My Uncle had taken me under his wings and taught me a rare art called Isshinryu. By the time I was 16, I was a 3rd degree black belt, vowing never to be caught off guard again.
“As time went by I would marry and have 3 beautiful children, who are very much a part of my heart beat. A big part of my drive for life is my children. In 2001, out of the blue, I got sick and slipped into a coma and had an out of body experience. I stayed in that coma for 3 months and in a place where my soul was being tormented. When I returned from my coma, I brought things back with me that would change my life and the lives of others forever.
“Beyond and Back: The road of existence is the road you haven't traveled. We've all been on it one time or another.......... Where it seems as though time has stopped, just to take observation of your every move, but there's one problem.......YOU JUST DON'T KNOW IT!!! With that being said, the choice to take that road of existence lies in your hands.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Rakestraw’s enthralling tale reveals the resilience and determination the author showed physically, mentally, and spiritually as he held on and survived all that life placed in his path. Poignant and thought-provoking, Rakestraw weaves a fascinating tale as well as an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion, remaining with them long after.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: חלק כפול” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My Book is based on how I got here and where I came from. How as a child, growing up in this world, it was either serve or get served,” writes Rakestraw. “After a bad experience at the age of 8 had shaken me.... Well, let's just say that I would never be the same again. My Uncle had taken me under his wings and taught me a rare art called Isshinryu. By the time I was 16, I was a 3rd degree black belt, vowing never to be caught off guard again.
“As time went by I would marry and have 3 beautiful children, who are very much a part of my heart beat. A big part of my drive for life is my children. In 2001, out of the blue, I got sick and slipped into a coma and had an out of body experience. I stayed in that coma for 3 months and in a place where my soul was being tormented. When I returned from my coma, I brought things back with me that would change my life and the lives of others forever.
“Beyond and Back: The road of existence is the road you haven't traveled. We've all been on it one time or another.......... Where it seems as though time has stopped, just to take observation of your every move, but there's one problem.......YOU JUST DON'T KNOW IT!!! With that being said, the choice to take that road of existence lies in your hands.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Rakestraw’s enthralling tale reveals the resilience and determination the author showed physically, mentally, and spiritually as he held on and survived all that life placed in his path. Poignant and thought-provoking, Rakestraw weaves a fascinating tale as well as an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion, remaining with them long after.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: חלק כפול” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories