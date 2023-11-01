Author Eric Rakestraw’s New Book, “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: חלק כפול,” Follows the Author's Fight to Return from the Brink After an Illness Leaves Him Comatose

Recent release “If You Listen, I'll Tell You: ,חלק כפול” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Rakestraw, is an inspiring true account of one of the scariest moments of the author's life as he became gravely ill. As his physical body fought to stay alive while in a coma for three months, the author reveals the emotional and spiritual journey he found himself on.