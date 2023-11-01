Author J.A. Muller’s New Book, "Nemesis," is a Compelling Novel That Delves Into the Complicated Implications of What It Means to be Immortal
Recent release “Nemesis,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.A. Muller, is a fascinating novel that explores the consequences of seeing the world in parallels of “good versus evil” and being subjected to paths in life that may not be of one's choosing.
Vineland, NJ, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.A. Muller has completed his new book, “Nemesis”: a gripping and potent novel that tells the tale of two men, Michael and Nathan, who are cursed with the burden of being the gatekeepers of good and evil. They pass away from the mortal realm, only to be resurrected as gods. The men are cursed by the gods, who watch them struggle through life as they persuade kings, queens, and warriors to fight for their cause, helping tilt the scale of history in their favor. Follow their trials and tribulations as they tell their side of the story throughout history. Witness their journey as they navigate famous historic battles all over modern-day Europe. Unbeknownst to them, their actions have laid the foundation of what the world is today.
Muller writes, “Who is the person in my dreams? He is always there, living his sad, dark life. He had always been there for as long as I can remember. When I was a young boy, I was afraid to go to sleep because I was petrified of having visions of that dark silhouette. I get glimpses of him, although never too long. I don’t know why. He seems to know I’m watching over him, looking over his shoulder. Is he real? At times, I feel sorry for him because he seems so sad and worn down. Life has not been easy for him. No mother or a father figure who cared for him. I remember wanting to find him, to help him ever since I was a young boy. He needed the church in his life, the same way I had needed it when I was left isolated in this world. I just didn’t know where to start looking for him. Little did I know our fates were entwined.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.A. Muller’s riveting tale invites readers to discover whether Michael and Nathan will be able to break free from the bonds placed on them by their gods.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Nemesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Muller writes, “Who is the person in my dreams? He is always there, living his sad, dark life. He had always been there for as long as I can remember. When I was a young boy, I was afraid to go to sleep because I was petrified of having visions of that dark silhouette. I get glimpses of him, although never too long. I don’t know why. He seems to know I’m watching over him, looking over his shoulder. Is he real? At times, I feel sorry for him because he seems so sad and worn down. Life has not been easy for him. No mother or a father figure who cared for him. I remember wanting to find him, to help him ever since I was a young boy. He needed the church in his life, the same way I had needed it when I was left isolated in this world. I just didn’t know where to start looking for him. Little did I know our fates were entwined.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.A. Muller’s riveting tale invites readers to discover whether Michael and Nathan will be able to break free from the bonds placed on them by their gods.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Nemesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories