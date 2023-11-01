Author J.A. Muller’s New Book, "Nemesis," is a Compelling Novel That Delves Into the Complicated Implications of What It Means to be Immortal

Recent release “Nemesis,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.A. Muller, is a fascinating novel that explores the consequences of seeing the world in parallels of “good versus evil” and being subjected to paths in life that may not be of one's choosing.