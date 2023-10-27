Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations.
San Francisco, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KKMI Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Reeling in the bad taste of lost revenue.
KKMI announced today they will be offering free haulouts to commercial fishing vessels, giving this hard-hit industry some much needed financial relief after a cancelled salmon season made it quite difficult to eke out a living. This offer is good at both KKMI locations on the San Franciso Bay – Richmond and Sausalito.
“Regulations can hit us all pretty hard and staying compliant is our shared responsibility. As stewards of our environment, KKMI takes environmental compliance very seriously and we understand all too well how difficult and expensive it is to operate in an above-board manner. We are in a position to help out and we are honored to be able to do so,” said KKMI Founder, Paul Kaplan.
KKMI’s hope is that offering this significant discount on required annual maintenance can help offset some of the losses incurred by imposed regulations this past year.
“It’s really nice that KKMI is offering this discount,” said commercial captain and President of Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association, Dick Ogg. “It will be a huge help making ends meet after a very tough year.”
Some conditions will apply to this offer, for example, to ensure that the recipient is a licensed commercial fisherman, to clarify time constraints of the offer, and to help KKMI comply with applicable regulations. Details are provided in the attached document.
Founded in 1996, KKMI is an industry-leading boatyard for maintenance and repairs of recreational, commercial, and municipal vessels.
Paul Kaplan
510-235-5564
paul@kkmi.com
Letter to commercial mariners: https://www.kkmi.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Hello-Commercial-Mariner.pdf
KKMI announced today they will be offering free haulouts to commercial fishing vessels, giving this hard-hit industry some much needed financial relief after a cancelled salmon season made it quite difficult to eke out a living. This offer is good at both KKMI locations on the San Franciso Bay – Richmond and Sausalito.
“Regulations can hit us all pretty hard and staying compliant is our shared responsibility. As stewards of our environment, KKMI takes environmental compliance very seriously and we understand all too well how difficult and expensive it is to operate in an above-board manner. We are in a position to help out and we are honored to be able to do so,” said KKMI Founder, Paul Kaplan.
KKMI’s hope is that offering this significant discount on required annual maintenance can help offset some of the losses incurred by imposed regulations this past year.
“It’s really nice that KKMI is offering this discount,” said commercial captain and President of Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association, Dick Ogg. “It will be a huge help making ends meet after a very tough year.”
Some conditions will apply to this offer, for example, to ensure that the recipient is a licensed commercial fisherman, to clarify time constraints of the offer, and to help KKMI comply with applicable regulations. Details are provided in the attached document.
Founded in 1996, KKMI is an industry-leading boatyard for maintenance and repairs of recreational, commercial, and municipal vessels.
Paul Kaplan
510-235-5564
paul@kkmi.com
Letter to commercial mariners: https://www.kkmi.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Hello-Commercial-Mariner.pdf
Contact
KKMIContact
Marianne Armand
510-235-5564
kkmi.com
Marianne Armand
510-235-5564
kkmi.com
Multimedia
Letter to Commercial Mariners
This is a copy of the letter that was sent to local commercial mariners. It includes any restrictions to qualify for this deal.
Categories