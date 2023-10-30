EXTECH Welcomes Three New Employees to Growing Team
EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, has added three new employees to its sales team and procurement teams.
Pittsburgh, PA, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, has added three new employees to its sales team and procurement teams.
Steve Favin, EXTECH's newest national accounts manager, brings 18 years of account management and sales experience to EXTECH and is certified by the Construction Specification Institute.
Steve's experience includes serving with the United States Marine Corp in Quantico. He has worked for various window and door manufacturers and brings experience with providing take-offs and technical sales within the AEC industry.
EXTECH also welcomed Sam Sanders to their sales team in a brand-new sales coordinator role. Sam has transitioned from a procurement role at EXTECH, which he worked for many years, to the sales team. His knowledge of EXTECH and its procedures, along with product knowledge, strengthens the company's sales operation.
In addition to sales, EXTECH welcomed Jeremy Parker as the procurement manager. Jeremy has an extensive background in procurement, project management, and drafting. Jeremy previously worked in purchasing for Fleming Steel - a metal fabricator in New Castle, PA. Additionally, he is the President of Pittsburgh Aviators Hockey Association at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar Township.
"We are happy to welcome Steve and Jeremy to EXTECH and excited to see what we can achieve together," said Bill Voegele at EXTECH.
Recently named one of Pittsburgh Business Times fastest growing companies, EXTECH plans to add more roles in 2023 and 2024.
200 Bridge St. Pittsburgh, PA 15223
Founded in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has developed more than 20 unique systems. EXTECH provides innovation in daylighting systems, natural ventilation, and unique building envelope systems by manufacturing and designing custom solutions. The company services organizations throughout the US and Canada.
Learn more by calling 800-500-8083, emailing info(at)extechinc(dot)com visiting extechinc(dot)com
Contact
Victoria Scanlon
412-781-0991
https://extechinc.com
