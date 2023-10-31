Glennita A. Williams’s Newly Released "Tala" is a Creative Folk-Tale Style Narrative That Explores the Issues with Bullying
“Tala,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glennita A. Williams, is a fun reading experience that follows the life of a unique young girl who finds herself on the outs with her community following an accident and how one little girl helped to heal a long-lasting hurt.
South Holland, IL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tala”: a charming juvenile fiction that offers readers perspective on how hurtful bullying really is. “Tala” is the creation of published author Glennita A. Williams.
Williams shares, “Everyone needs a friend when trouble and bullies come around. Tala is a fictional story that shows the effects of bullying and how others should include people who are different.
“After accidentally ruining some crops, Tala, a giant, is driven away from her home. Feeling different and rejected, Tala ran so fast until she created the Asian mountains where she lived on her own for many years.
“A sweet village girl, Lan, was warned not to go by the mountains. But when she does, Lan meets Tala and learns that Tala is not scary or that much different from her. Lan helps Tala get a new home, and the two very different girls become best friends forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glennita A. Williams’s new book will charm young imaginations as Lan and Tala show a community the importance of kindness, understanding, and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Tala” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tala,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
