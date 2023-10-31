Keyoka Rock’s Newly Released "Petals of the Heart" is an Engaging Read That Pairs a Powerful Testimony with Moving Works of Poetic Expression
“Petals of the Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keyoka Rock, is an enjoyable and uplifting reminder of the beauty that can be found even in the darkest moments through faith and celebration of God’s wonders.
Brooklyn, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Petals of the Heart”: a potent balance of thoughtful verse and personal reflection. “Petals of the Heart” is the creation of published author Keyoka Rock, a native of Brooklyn, New York who serves as a praise and worship leader and choir director and is a minister of the gospel.
Rock shares, “Petals of the Heart is a well-rounded art that covers everyone in some fashion. The author, Keyoka Rock, touches on cares and feelings, not often expressed, that will have your mind, heart, soul, and spirit saying 'Yes!' For in these pages, you will be in awe of God’s healing power and in the courage the author shows through her poetry, which reveals vulnerability, strength, courage, and determination to trust God. If you ever face a situation you don’t think you can conquer, this book will leave you knowing that you are victorious in Christ Jesus!
—Apostle Agnes L. Jones,
Pastor, Almost Midnight Ministries Inc.
“I believe in miracles! I believe in the power of faith! From beginning to end. Petals of the Heart will fill your heart with affirmations, adoration, appreciation, and praise to the true and living God! On your journey with this author, through precious moments poetically expressed, you will be spiritually uplifted and conclude to a life of victorious living through Jesus Christ!
—Elderess Christine Cain,
House of Prayer Church Inc.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keyoka Rock’s new book will empower the spirit as readers reflect on the bold testimony layered within.
Consumers can purchase “Petals of the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Petals of the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
