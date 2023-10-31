Hope Anstett’s Newly Released "Skunky Stories" is a Charming Collection of Light-Hearted Narratives to Entertain the Young Imagination
“Skunky Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Anstett, is a delightful tale of friendship and learning together as two friends explore the forest and learn about choice, problem solving, and being kind.
Las Vegas, NV, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Skunky Stories”: a fun break from the challenges of our modern world. “Skunky Stories” is the creation of published author Hope Anstett, a dedicated mother and longtime resident of Las Vegas who graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in business.
Anstett shares, “On family vacations, my grandson would ask me for a bedtime story. Thus the Skunky Stories began. These stories are meant to ease children’s minds by transforming them into a peaceful innocent time. Along the way, children learn the importance of good decisions, solving problems, and living with others peacefully.
“Join Skunky and his friend Petunia growing up in the forest as they make large kites and fly high in the sky. Suddenly they are being swept away. Will they be rescued by the fisherman?
“In another adventure, Skunky and Petunia enjoy a day at the circus, eating candied apples, riding the merry-go-around, and seeing cages of bears, lions, and monkeys—things Skunky had never seen before. A wonderful day of happy memories!
“May this book serve as a comfort and a release from current events for children everywhere as they read about Skunky growing up. It has action and experiences all to the delight and entertainment of children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Anstett’s new book will delight young imaginations while imparting important lessons through gentle encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Skunky Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Skunky Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
