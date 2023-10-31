Alba Higuera González’s Newly Released “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón” is a Touching Message of Representation and Inclusion

“Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alba Higuera González, is a helpful teaching narrative that can be enjoyed in either Spanish or English and expresses a celebration of the diversity found in the world.