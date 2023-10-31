Alba Higuera González’s Newly Released “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón” is a Touching Message of Representation and Inclusion
“Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alba Higuera González, is a helpful teaching narrative that can be enjoyed in either Spanish or English and expresses a celebration of the diversity found in the world.
San Diego, CA, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón”: an enjoyable and uplifting message for upcoming generations. “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón” is the creation of published author Alba Higuera González, who, after finishing her bachelor’s degree in psychology in her home city, Madrid, found that her desire to learn and discover different cultures motivated her to emigrate to other countries. Today she is based in San Diego, California, where she lives, combining her Spanish traditions with the North American world.
Alba shares, “A fun-loving story that educates the mind of the ever-learning child and pursues the value of diversity. Logan and the Brown Panda is a picture book that reflects the beauty and importance of all skin tones.
“Written with passion to accept and embrace the differences that come with being multiracial, this story outlines the meaning of equality and uniqueness.
“It is an educational book about representation that offers the possibility of reading the story in English and Spanish.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alba Higuera González’s new book promotes positive moral character in terms of accepting and appreciating others as they are created.
Consumers can purchase “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Logan and the Brown Panda” / “Logan y el Panda Marrón,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
