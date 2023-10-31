Dawn-Marie Woroniak’s Newly Released "Buddy the Butterfly" is a Delightful Tale of Valuable Lessons of Faith for Upcoming Generations
“Buddy the Butterfly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn-Marie Woroniak, is a lovely read that takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and growth as a small, but wonderful, egg begins on a path of destiny.
Royersford, PA, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Buddy the Butterfly”: an informative and fun reading experience. “Buddy the Butterfly” is the creation of published author Dawn-Marie Woroniak, a dedicated wife, mom, and author/founder of the VictoryEmbraced Testimonial Blog, which spreads the message of hope, faith, encouragement, and the gospel through powerful testimonies. Dawn-Marie is a former teacher and is now on the ministry support staff at a well-respected ministry.
Woroniak shares, “Buddy the Butterfly teaches priceless Christ-centered lessons about the incredible life cycle of the butterfly through creativity, humor, and valuable lessons, such as we are fearfully and wonderfully made, God cares for us, He is always near, and we can do all things through Him. Buddy is looking forward to meeting you and sharing what he has learned while becoming a butterfly!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn-Marie Woroniak’s new book provides young minds with information on the life cycle of the butterfly along with important lessons of faith within a charming narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Buddy the Butterfly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buddy the Butterfly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Woroniak shares, “Buddy the Butterfly teaches priceless Christ-centered lessons about the incredible life cycle of the butterfly through creativity, humor, and valuable lessons, such as we are fearfully and wonderfully made, God cares for us, He is always near, and we can do all things through Him. Buddy is looking forward to meeting you and sharing what he has learned while becoming a butterfly!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn-Marie Woroniak’s new book provides young minds with information on the life cycle of the butterfly along with important lessons of faith within a charming narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Buddy the Butterfly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buddy the Butterfly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories