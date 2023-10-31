Clinny Mac’s Newly Released "Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future" is a Touching Memoir That Explores Growth and Finding Oneself
“Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clinny Mac, is a potent reminder of the blessings in the lessons as the author takes readers through the key moments that have shaped his personal and spiritual journey.
New York, NY, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future”: a potent autobiographical reflection. “Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future” is the creation of published author Clinny Mac.
Clinny Mac shares, “This book is the testimony of a young man who will inspire you.
“As a boy in New Haven, Connecticut, all Clinny wanted was peace—of his mental health, his rough neighborhood, and his broken home. He had struggled as a student in the education system and always seemed to be a troubled kid. Before things got worse, God had revealed something to him.
“Upon finding his purpose after high school, Clinny decided to further his education and apply to college. But things didn’t go as planned. After dropping out his freshman year, his parents divorcing, and losing a friend to gun violence, Clinny fell into depression and was in a battle between light and darkness.
“If Clinny wants to survive, he must let go of the past and develop trust in God—while not making the wrong decisions.
“This amazing story, Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future, is a self-help and inspirational testimony to the young teens and adult target audience. This story shows how it is never too late for God to turn your life around. He invites you to join him in reaching your destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clinny Mac’s new book offers an encouraging and compassionate message to those who have faced similar struggles.
Consumers can purchase “Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
