Clinny Mac’s Newly Released "Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future" is a Touching Memoir That Explores Growth and Finding Oneself

“Out the Trenches to My Destiny: Nothing in Your Past Looks Like Your Future,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clinny Mac, is a potent reminder of the blessings in the lessons as the author takes readers through the key moments that have shaped his personal and spiritual journey.