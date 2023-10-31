Renee Boyer’s Newly Released "Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words" is a Helpful Teaching Tool for Helping to Learn the Power of One’s Words and Actions
“Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Boyer, is an important lesson on how we should treat one another as a mean text sets off a discussion on forgiveness, compassion, and kindness.
Wabash, IN, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words”: a sweet story of a navigating a difficult situation. “Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words” is the creation of published author Renee Boyer, who was a primary education teacher for over twenty years before transitioning to her current role as assistant professor for early childhood education at Indiana Wesleyan University. Renee lives with her husband, Brian, in a small farming community in Wabash, Indiana. She and her husband raised three sons together.
Boyer shares, “After Einstein reads a hurtful text message, he is faced with the decision of how to respond. Why not give them a 'taste of their own medicine' by firing back with unkind words or threatening to beat them up or posting some mean comments or nasty pictures?
“It takes some wise words from Solomon to remind the animal friends some simple truths: If you can’t say something nice, then you probably shouldn’t say it at all; and if you think you don’t want to be seen with someone simply because they look different than you, then you probably have more of a sin problem than a 'skin' problem.
“Einstein, Gabby, and Rocky learn that, from time to time, people will make some bad decisions. But when they see something that is ugly in someone else’s life, then it’s their job to make sure they never see that in their own life. Remember to be kind, compassionate, and forgiving because we all need to be reminded to 'watch your words and be careful what you say, and you’ll be surprised by how few troubles you’ll have.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Boyer’s new book carries an important lesson of life and faith for upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boyer’s Barn House in Watch Your Words,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
