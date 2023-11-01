Alma T. Garza’s Newly Released "Christmas In Disguise" is a Humorous Tale of Christmas Adventure
“Christmas In Disguise,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alma T. Garza, is an enjoyably imaginative story of a predicament that finds Santa and the reindeer taking steps to hide from pesky hunters.
Zapata, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas In Disguise”: a fresh adventure in the North Pole. “Christmas In Disguise” is the creation of published author Alma T. Garza, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in South Texas. Garza attended Texas A&I University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Spanish, and psychology. Later, she earned a paralegal certificate from Texas A&M International University.
Garza shares, “In Christmas in Disguise, Santa prepares for his trip around the world to deliver gifts to all the boys and girls, but he is faced with a big dilemma. The reindeer don’t want to help him. They fear the people camouflaged as trees. Santa has to come up with a way to get the reindeer to help him. He comes up with a great idea to disguise the reindeer. The reindeer agree and couldn’t wait to see their disguise. It was perfect! They loved it so much and told Santa they would do it again next year. As for this Christmas, no one spotted them, and Santa delivered all the gifts in time for Christmas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alma T. Garza’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Karen Ross Ohlinger.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas In Disguise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas In Disguise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Garza shares, “In Christmas in Disguise, Santa prepares for his trip around the world to deliver gifts to all the boys and girls, but he is faced with a big dilemma. The reindeer don’t want to help him. They fear the people camouflaged as trees. Santa has to come up with a way to get the reindeer to help him. He comes up with a great idea to disguise the reindeer. The reindeer agree and couldn’t wait to see their disguise. It was perfect! They loved it so much and told Santa they would do it again next year. As for this Christmas, no one spotted them, and Santa delivered all the gifts in time for Christmas.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alma T. Garza’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Karen Ross Ohlinger.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas In Disguise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas In Disguise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories