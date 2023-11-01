Doris Straut’s Newly Released "Miracles for Richard" is a Powerful Account of Shocking Assault and the Long Road to Healing
“Miracles for Richard,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doris Straut, is a mother’s celebration of all God provides as she tactfully recounts a heartbreaking experience that would push everyone involved toward God.
Daytona Beach, FL, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Miracles for Richard”: a potent biographical work. “Miracles for Richard” is the creation of published author Doris Straut, who grew up in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in a wonderful Christian home. She was a secretary to two Baptist churches for several years before becoming an office manager for an elementary school. Doris taught a lady’s Sunday school class for thirty years and led a children’s choir for many years. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, a double trio and a mixed quartet. Doris has been married to her husband, Nelson, for sixty-six years, raising four children: Denise, Chris, Johnny, and Richard. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Doris is retired, living in Daytona Beach, Florida, and enjoys playing bridge.
Straut shares, “My youngest son was a gift from God in many ways. He was a miracle from the time he was born. Growing up, he was a real joy. He faced many obstacles in his life but always depended upon God to help him through them. As he was growing up, there were times he brought us laughter. He became an Atlanta police officer, thinking he could clear the world of all evil. He was rudely awakened to the fact that he could not do it alone. This is the true story of some of the challenges he faced and conquered with God’s help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doris Straut’s new book will bring readers a warm and comforting message of hope, encouragement, and God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Miracles for Richard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracles for Richard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
