J. Paul Mccracken’s Newly Released "Revelation: A Guide of Understanding" is a Careful Presentation of an Often-Misunderstood Book of the Bible
“Revelation: A Guide of Understanding,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Paul McCracken, is a helpful resource for students of the Bible, both new and established, that presents a clear and articulate discussion of this important piece of scripture.
Ligonier, PA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation: A Guide of Understanding”: a clear examination that will encourage readers in their spiritual growth. “Revelation: A Guide of Understanding” is the creation of published author J. Paul McCracken, a dedicated husband who currently serves as the pastor of the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier, Pennsylvania and holds a BS in mortuary science (Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science), BA in biblical studies (Trinity College of the Bible), a master’s in biblical studies (Trinity Theological Seminary), a master’s in divinity (Trinity Theological Seminary), and a doctorate in divinity (Christian Theological Seminary).
McCracken shares, “Unfortunately, the book of Revelation has taken a bad rap among many biblical readers as being unintelligible or too difficult to comprehend because of its language, signs, and symbols used. We must understand that this book was not written for the scholar, but for the layperson. It was not written to hide the details of coming future events, but to reveal them, displaying in the process the grace and mercy of God to call all people to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ.
“My desire in writing this book is to make it easy and readable to understand, because if you don’t know the Jesus of the book of Revelation, your knowledge of him is incomplete.
“It is also the only book of the Bible that promises a blessing to those who read or hear its words. May you be blessed, and may your understanding be complete.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Paul McCracken’s new book offers anyone seeking a stronger connection with Christ a useful tool for building their knowledge of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation: A Guide of Understanding” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation: A Guide of Understanding,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
