Daniel S. Zulli’s Newly Released “Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition” is a Compelling Tale of Suspense and Intrigue
“Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel S. Zulli, is a captivating fiction that pairs historical and spiritual themes to bring a vibrant tale of danger to life.
San Antonio, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition”: a creative tale of the tumultuous days of the Salem witch trials. “Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition” is the creation of published author Daniel S. Zulli, a proud Oak Ridge native, having lived there and in the surrounding towns of Norris, Oliver Springs, and Coalfield during his first 11 years. He then moved to Wilbraham, MA, and lived there until he joined the United States Air Force. Upon discharge from his enlistment, Dan attended Dallas Theological Seminary and reentered the Air Force as a chaplain. He retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 2017, after 30 years. He is married with three children and lives in San Antonio, Republic of Texas.
Zulli shares, “Newlyweds Dale and Brenda Hargrowe return to Massachusetts from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at the end of WWII to begin their married life together.
“What they don’t know is that in Salem, there is a group of followers of a young girl whose cousin was one of the people hanged during the infamous witch trials of 1692. This group thinks this girl was a prophetess because she had visions of future events. One such event was of a female descendant of the presiding clergy at one of the hangings. This woman would someday come to Salem to face retribution for the part her ancestor played in the hanging of many innocent people.
“They think Brenda is the fulfillment of that prophecy!
“Also, one of Dale’s college professor colleagues puts him 'on notice' that there are real witches in Salem, and they want their revenge on Christians for what took place in 1692.
“These two groups begin a two-pronged attack on Dale and Brenda in their desire to get revenge on anyone who believes in the one true God whom they so demonically hate.
“Together, Dale and Brenda fight the forces of wickedness in a place where wickedness has lived for centuries—Salem!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel S. Zulli’s new book will surprise and delight as readers race to see what awaits the Hargrowe family when they face an unexpected attack.
Consumers can purchase “Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Terror on Proctor’s Ledge: A novel from the dark world of Salem: Revised Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
