Betsy Fritcha’s Newly Released "You Can Know the One True God" is an Interactive Learning Experience That Encourages Active Use of the Bible
“You Can Know the One True God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betsy Fritcha, is an enjoyable opportunity for spiritual growth and the pursuit of deepening one’s connection with God’s word.
Fort Wayne, IN, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Can Know the One True God”: a helpful tool for expanding one’s understanding and connection with God. “You Can Know the One True God” is the creation of published author Betsy Fritcha.
Fritcha shares, “Have you tried everything you know to do to stop your pain, and it isn’t working? Are you ready to take a journey-adventure to learn how to remove your unending pain and replace it with unending joy and peace? If you said yes, then open this book and choose to begin a journey-adventure that is guaranteed to work for you if you stick to your choice to want to replace your pain with joy and peace.
“Betsy Fritcha is an accomplished author of several books, the most widely acclaimed are Apocalypse Here and Now! Are You Ready? and Creative Living from Original Design. Betsy is a wife of 64 years, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a true friend to many people. She is inviting you to take the journey-adventure expressed in this book so you, too, can know True and Living God in a mutual love relationship that has no end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Fritcha’s new book is a continuation of the author’s ongoing efforts to promote and empower readers to find fulfillment in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “You Can Know the One True God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Can Know the One True God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
