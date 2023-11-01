L.A. Goldman’s Newly Released "The Men Within" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of the Duality of Man
“The Men Within,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.A. Goldman, is a thought-provoking look into one man’s journey through spiritual and personal discovery as a series of deeply personal reflections are shared.
Colorado Springs, CO, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Men Within”: a compassionate reflection on the inner workings of mankind. “The Men Within” is the creation of published author L.A. Goldman.
Goldman shares, “The Men Within is a collection of intimate thoughts, prayers, and letters that represent the struggles of the man, the good man, and the godly man that dwell within me and a sharing of insight into how they transition from one to another.
“I believe that we all have had situations when we have struggled between doing what is right or wrong, being generous or selfish, demonstrating initiative or procrastination, being caring or obtuse, and being forgiving or exacting punishment, even if one should dare to love. The struggle will always be there when such challenging issues arise to trouble us. The concern is not if the issue will get resolved, but which facet of a person will respond to resolve the issue at hand. Will it be the one that wants to fulfill the desires of the here and now, the one that wants to do the right thing for family, friends, and community, or the one that has the desire for every person to consider the decisions that affect life after this one?
“With the facets of an individual transitioning from one to another with troublesome issues of anger, disappointment, frustration, stress, pain, love, happiness, deception, and admiration, sometimes there is no resolve that the individual can arrive at other than taking those things back to the one who created all things, is in all things, and can reconcile all things.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.A. Goldman’s new book will bring readers a food for thought reading experience certain to resonate with many.
Consumers can purchase “The Men Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Men Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
