International Photographic Council Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon Huge Success for Industry
International Photographic Council Honors Hall of Fame Recipient, Six Professional Photographers and Two Scholarship Award Winners for 2023
New York, NY, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The International Photographic Council (IPC), bestowed its Hall of Fame award upon Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics North America on October 18, 2023 at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations in New York City. The award honors legendary corporate leaders that make vital contributions to the photo imaging industry.
As the IPC Keynote Speaker, and Hall of Fame Award recipient, Manowitz addressed those in attendance and spoke about the power of photography. “We rally behind the idea of photography. It can help save our planet. It can document our future history. It can capture a loved one, so that we, forever have them in our hearts.” Manowitz closed his keynote address by adding, “I want to leave you with this thought, the power of photography isn’t just about the photograph. It’s about the people. It’s this community. You, we together, are the real power. Let’s bring peace through photography.” The last statement echoed IPC’s motto, Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.
Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications for the United Nations was a special guest at the IPC luncheon event and spoke about the newly created IPC James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Ms. Fleming only began her tenure at the UN Department for Global Communications in 2019, but said that: she heard from colleagues about, "the incredible work that the IPC has carried out in support of the United Nations—and in particular my department—under the visionary and steadfast leadership of your long-time late president." She added, "I am glad that a new scholarship has been named after the late Mr. Chung, and his family is with us today to witness the presentation of the scholarship."
Dr. Mark Chung, son of James L. Chung, former President and Chairman and one of IPC’s original founders gave a moving speech, all the more special to those in attendance who personally knew his father, as he spoke about the IPC James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship, and how it will continue his father’s legacy and dedication to mentoring young professionals who demonstrate outstanding potential.
Two MPS Digital Photography students: Chen Qian and Hedieh Sorouri from the School of Visual Arts in NYC were the inaugural recipients of the IPC James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship.
IPC also celebrated the outstanding achievements in photography of six professional photographers who were presented with the IPC Professional Photographer Achievement Award for their remarkable skills and contributions to the art of photography.
The 2023 Professional Photographer Achievement Award recipients are:
· Architectural, interior and cityscape photographer Evan Joseph—Rizzoli International Publications.
· Independent digital journalist Jim Koepnick—Sigma Corp. of America Ambassador.
· Conservation photographer Cristina Goettsch Mittermeier—Sony Ambassador.
· Photographer, writer, educator and podcast host Ibarionex Perello—Fujifilm X photographer.
· Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Stephanie Sinclair—Canon Explorer of Light.
· National Geographic photographer, writer, speaker and documentary filmmaker Ami Vitale—Nikon Ambassador.
IPC President Andy Marcus is excited to announce that over 140 people attended the IPC Awards luncheon, which was IPC’s first post-COVID industry event. IPC received overwhelming support from the following corporate supporters: B&H Photo Video, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Endeavor Business Media, Fred Marcus Photography & Video, Fujifilm, Mailpix, Nikon Inc., NTI Sales, Pro Image, Sigma America, Sony Electronics North America and Tiffen; along with generous donations to the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship program from The Chung Foundation and Sony Electronics North America.
“IPC serves as a vital platform for promoting visual storytelling and advocating for the power of photography to inspire change, drive cultural dialogue, and raise awareness of important global issues. IPC remains committed to carrying on the legacy of our founders, while looking forward to the future with new and exciting projects,” Marcus concluded.
Visit our newly designed website https://ipcphoto.org/ to see images from the event as well as the new gallery of images from the six Professional Photographer Achievement Award recipients.
Photo Caption: (Back row l. to r.) IPC President Andy Marcus, Ami Vitale, Cristina Goettsch Mittermeier, Neal Manowitz, Stephanie Sinclair, Ibarionex Perello, Evan Joseph, Jim Koepnick with IPC Vice Presidents Kathy Jello and John Segall; (front row l. to r.) MPS Digital Photography Students Hedieh Sorouri and Chen Qian. Photo Credit: @fredmarcusstudio_Juan.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. Founded in 1974, IPC is dedicated to increasing worldwide recognition of photography as a universal means of communication. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.”
Non-profit under IRS section 501 (c) (3)
