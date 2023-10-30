AppMaster, a No-Code Platform, Introduces a Revenue Sharing Program: Partners to Receive 50% Commission from Customers' Subscriptions for Two Years
San Francisco, CA, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Modern technologies are steadily moving forward, and the market for no-code platforms is becoming more significant and promising. The no-code platform market is booming, growing at an average annual rate of more than $1 billion, according to US technology research and consulting firm Gartner. It is predicted to reach an astonishing $12.3 billion by 2024.
With this rapid development of the market, agencies providing no-code development services through no-code platforms are also becoming increasingly competitive. In search of new opportunities to increase their margins, they are turning to innovative approaches. It is in this context that it is worth mentioning the company AppMaster, which offers agencies a tempting opportunity.
AppMaster has launched a unique program for its partners with outstanding conditions, which can become a real life hack for development studios.
One of the key aspects of this program is revenue sharing. The bottom line is that the AppMaster platform shares up to 50% of the subscription cost with partners for two years from the date the client purchases the subscription.
This means that after completing the application development and receiving payment from the client, AppMaster partners will continue to receive profits from the developed project for two years. This is an ideal way to ensure stable income and significantly increase the efficiency of the agency. It is especially important to note this opportunity against the backdrop of rising prices for other no-code tools.
This innovative program opens up broad prospects for development studios to develop and strengthen their positions in the market. Today, when technological progress is rapidly changing business paradigms, the ability to adapt and use new tools is becoming not only important but also strategically imperative.
About AppMaster:
AppMaster is a no-code platform that allows users to create mobile applications, web applications, and backend without writing a single line of code. Despite the visual programming and ease of learning of AppMaster, with the help of the platform, you can create complex, high-load systems and SaaS projects in a variety of areas, from simple CRM and CMS to large enterprise-level ERP. With the ability to host applications on their own servers and export source code, AppMaster customers can create applications even in highly regulated areas such as healthcare, government organizations, etc.
Contact
AppMasterContact
Maria Potapova
+79535670721
https://appmaster.io/
