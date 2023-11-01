Author David Xu’s New Book, “The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story” Documents the Author's Run for Senate as a GOP Primary Candidate in Pennsylvania
Recent release “The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Xu, is a captivating story that follows the author's campaign for US Senate from PA in the GOP primary during 2021 and 2022. Throughout his candidacy, David fights for limited government and the original US Constitution, which he believes are the keys to making America great again.
Ashland, PA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Xu, a thirty-year veteran of the United States Army and former US Senate candidate, has completed his new book, “The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author through his candidacy to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate and to fight back against communism and defend the US Constitution.
Originally born in Danville, Virginia, author David Xu holds an MBA from James Madison University, and owned his own small business. The author taught business courses at community colleges for many years and was a Program Head. His recent work includes three “Easy Eddie” books, “Redneck Dystopia,” “Easy Riders,” and “Orphans In The Barn.” He started “We The People of Coal Country” to defeat socialism and communism. The author, along with his wife Nancy, spends his time in Ashland, Pennsylvania, and Hilton Head Island, and their son Sammy is a NYU graduate and currently lives on Long Island.
“This book is dedicated to the rednecks of America and the world,” writes David. “They work hard and play hard. I am a proud redneck from Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Rednecks stand and salute the beautiful United States of America flag. I thank God and Jesus for all rednecks. Rednecks ride Harley-Davidsons and not rice burners unless money is tight. If money is tight, we work harder and improvise.
“Rednecks know that freedom is not free, and fossil fuel is one of the greatest inventions of our time in delivering great power. Drill, baby, drill. Rednecks despise long-term and full-time corrupt politicians trying to impose socialism or communism on great Americans. We love the limited government mandated by the original thirty-page constitution. The politicians are parasites on the back of hardworking taxpayers. God bless the awesome, capitalistic, strong, free, conservative, and Christian United States of America!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Xu’s enthralling tale aims to highlight just how big, costly, and corrupt America’s government has become, and why the nation needs a more limited government to make it great once more. Thought-provoking and inspiring, David shares his story to connect with readers from all backgrounds to show just how much America needs more God, Jesus, the Bible, and respect for its Constitution if it hopes to survive.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
