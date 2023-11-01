Author David Xu’s New Book, “The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story” Documents the Author's Run for Senate as a GOP Primary Candidate in Pennsylvania

Recent release “The First Official Redneck for US Senate: My True Story,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Xu, is a captivating story that follows the author's campaign for US Senate from PA in the GOP primary during 2021 and 2022. Throughout his candidacy, David fights for limited government and the original US Constitution, which he believes are the keys to making America great again.