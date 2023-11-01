Peter Webb’s Newly Released "Relentless Purity Workbook" is a Helpful Tool for Group or Personal Work Toward Spiritual Development
“Relentless Purity Workbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Webb, is an articulate resource for open discussion of the realities of the modern challenges to purity in the context of how men approach and perceive women.
Vickery, OH, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Relentless Purity Workbook”: a spiritually based interactive resource. “Relentless Purity Workbook” is the creation of published author Peter Webb.
Webb shares, “The Relentless Purity Workbook is designed to complement the book Relentless Purity. The pair is ideal for a men’s small group study or for anyone who is serious about letting God clean out their heart of sexual lust or even impure motives in a seemingly benign situation. The questions can facilitate meaningful discussions about intriguing topics— like avoiding pornography, dealing with an infatuation, or having healthy social interactions with women—that may be awkward to bring up elsewhere. These thought-provoking questions allow each group member to compare their personal values and perceptions of societal expectations with the others and to hone their understanding of what God and society expects.
“The Relentless Purity Workbook takes you on a journey of getting to know yourself better. The workbook revisits all the main points made in the book but also encourages you to take a closer look at what you believe and why. The author does not tell you what to believe but allows room for the Holy Spirit to speak to your heart, as only He knows your thoughts and motives. We will look at different types of common relationships and situations where temptation may lurk so that you can let God examine your heart for any sinful, or simply unwise, behavior.
“The author’s hope is to foster an open and healthy conversation about men’s behaviors around women, whether they are intentional, subconscious, or even misunderstood, and to remove any misguided or subconscious guilt. This is not about shaming people; it’s about helping men to identify and break free from unhealthy and harmful patterns of behavior so that they can enjoy a spiritually, mentally, and socially healthy life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Webb’s new book will challenge readers in their personal preconceptions of what is appropriate, right, and godly.
Consumers can purchase “Relentless Purity Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relentless Purity Workbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
