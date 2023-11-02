Gerard L. Horton’s Newly Released "Nuggets of Grace" is a Thoughtful Exploration of a Variety of Themes of Faith That Promotes One’s Spiritual Growth
“Nuggets of Grace,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerard L. Horton, is an articulate and poignant arrangement of poetry, prose, prayer, and more that will bring readers food for thought and a comforting message of God’s love.
New York, NY, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nuggets of Grace”: a thought-provoking collection of spiritually charged writings. “Nuggets of Grace” is the creation of published author Gerard L. Horton, a Bahamian citizen and a Christian layman with Evangelistic Temple, Assembly of God Nassau in The Bahamas. He is a business graduate of Loyola University, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and a retired fellow of The Bahamas Institute of Financial Services. Gerard worked for many years as a regulator in the Financial Services Industry of The Bahamas.
Horton shares, “Are you feeling overwhelmed and defeated? Have you lost hope? Perhaps in your despair your heart emits a plea for help, aware you need a power beyond your ability to overcome. Our human abilities limit achievement, but faith connects us to the unlimited resources and ability of God. He is the greater, almighty, and gracious one who has put faith in our hearts that we may know Him and turn to Him in troubled times.
“Nuggets of Grace, birthed in despair, points us to this God of grace. Its poems and reflections celebrate Jesus and His love as desirable, inspiring, and compelling antidotes to despair and sin in the human heart. Amid competing influences of culture and religion in the world, they invite and encourage us to look to Jesus as the way to strengthen the inner life.
“To look is to center our thoughts on God, to posture ourselves before Him each day in prayer and praise, and meditation on His Word, as we listen for His voice and direction in our hearts. In such discipline and surrender will God’s grace for every trial flow to us by the Holy Spirit. God will comfort. He will draw near to us, and our joy will arise.
“As I looked in faith, believing, God healed my body and mind. He lifted my head. Like a wilted flower that had been given a drink of water and now rises to face the sun, so my head rose again. Then He told me to go and live.
“Joy and the grace of God are the important themes of the book. The source of our joy and fulfillment is the living God, who wants us to overcome. He wants to pour out grace on us and write a story on our hearts. It is our testimony as living witnesses to His life, His power, and His love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerard L. Horton’s new book balances personal reflection and prayer with relevant lessons based in biblical truth.
Consumers can purchase “Nuggets of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nuggets of Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
