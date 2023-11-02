Heather M. Larribas’s Newly Released "The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path" is an Open Discussion of the Challenges and Blessings of Following God’s Plan
“The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heather M. Larribas, is a touching reflection on the lessons, blessings, and true surrender to God that led a woman to find a relentless drive for following God’s plan.
Bastrop, TX, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path”: a potent narrative that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit. “The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path” is the creation of published author Heather M. Larribas, an impassioned writer, mother, grandmother, and entrepreneur from Colorado Springs.
Larribas shares, “After serving Adam with divorce papers, Heather began accepting her altered life without him though Heather’s journey through incredible pain and suffering was far from over.
“Within a short time, her trials became so severe that all she could do was to lean on our Savior, Jesus Christ, to get her through each moment. Still, in pursuit of God’s divine plan for her future, Heather tirelessly walked in faith and desperately listened for His voice to direct her.
“Faithfully, Jesus revealed new visions to Heather and promised future circumstances for not only her own life but also for her friends and family. Gaining strength from His promises and humbly accepting that God’s timing isn’t our timing, Heather began boldly following His directions.
“Allow Heather’s story to inspire you to know that if you follow God’s direction, he will always show you the best plan for your life.
“Claiming Jesus Christ as your one and only Savior will supply you with the stamina, the grace you need to walk through the valley of death.
“Will you allow Him to show you His love for you? Can you believe Him when He declares His ways are better than yours?
“He is real and is always guiding us. Will you step out in childlike faith and trust God when your life feels dark, gloomy, and hopeless?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather M. Larribas’s new book is the poignant third installment to the “The Voice of Faith” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
