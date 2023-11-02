Heather M. Larribas’s Newly Released "The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path" is an Open Discussion of the Challenges and Blessings of Following God’s Plan

“The Voice of Faith: Following God’s Path,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heather M. Larribas, is a touching reflection on the lessons, blessings, and true surrender to God that led a woman to find a relentless drive for following God’s plan.