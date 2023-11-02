Kaitlin Payne’s New Book, "Camille Pepper's Little Pink Toolbox," Follows a Little Girl Who Tries to Fix an Old Toy with Her Handy Toolbox and Passion for Helping Others
Riverton, UT, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kaitlin Payne, an artist and a creator with a strong imagination since the time she was young, has completed her most recent book, “Camille Pepper's Little Pink Toolbox”: a delightful story of a young girl who puts her skills to the test as she tries to repair an old toy robot with the help of her trusted pink toolbox.
Payne writes, “Camille Pepper loves to build and fix! Although small, her toolbox is filled with everything she needs—from bolts to goggles. Today, she’s found an old friend in need of some repairs. Camille is ready to help, but Mr. Robot isn’t too sure. She doesn’t waste a moment getting to work, and in no time at all, Mr. Robot has something to smile about.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaitlin Payne’s book is an adorable tale that is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they discover Camille’s determination to fix Mr. Robot and make him as good as new, despite his doubts she can help. With colorful and vibrant artwork illustrated by the author herself, “Camille Pepper’s Little Pink Toolbox” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Camille Pepper's Little Pink Toolbox” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
