Author Vickie L. Gardner’s New Book, “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town,” is an Adventure Story That Teaches Children About the Importance of Helping Others

Recent release “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town,” from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner, takes Darby and his new friend Shyrka on a Spanish-language adventure down the Trail of the Willows, through the B’lack Forest, and across the meadow to Tall Town where they help others as apprentice chiefs.