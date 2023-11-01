Author Vickie L. Gardner’s New Book, “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town,” is an Adventure Story That Teaches Children About the Importance of Helping Others
Recent release “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town,” from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner, takes Darby and his new friend Shyrka on a Spanish-language adventure down the Trail of the Willows, through the B’lack Forest, and across the meadow to Tall Town where they help others as apprentice chiefs.
Littleton, CO, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vickie L. Gardner, author of The Adventures of Darby, has completed her new book, “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town,” the latest in the Spanish-language early reader series. She is the author of “The Ghost of Morgan Gulch,” a middle grade novel, and “A Hunter's Dream,” a short story. She is a three-time graduate of the Institute of Children's Literature, a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and the Pikes Peak Writers Group of Colorado. In addition to her love of writing, Vickie loves spending time with her family. She enjoys music, photography, making jewelry, and spending time in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Vickie resides in Littleton, Colorado, where she lives with her husband. She has two children and four grandchildren.
Published by Page Publishing, Gardner’s “Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town” begins with Darby and Shyrka picking pine berries for Darby's mother. The two friends discuss helping others as apprentice chiefs, and how important it is to gain the trust of the village elders. Shyrka thinks about his family, wanting them to accept him and wondering if they miss him.
What happens along the way and in Tall Town helps Darby and Shyrka understand the meaning of helping others and the importance of family.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Las aventuras de Darby: Darby conoce Tall Town" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
