Author Quentin Super’s New Book, "The Long Road Through China," Explores the Tumultuous Experience of Living in China as an Expat
Recent release “The Long Road Through China,” from Page Publishing author Quentin Super, is the dynamic third installment of “The Long Road” series that takes a deep dive into everyday life in China.
St. Paul, MN, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quentin Super, an author and a journalist, has completed his new book, “The Long Road Through China”: an expressive work that gives readers an insight into everyday life in China.
Super writes, “Quentin was the archetypal young man of our society. A self-described loser in high school who couldn’t get a girl to save his life, Super apparently heard Tinder was a thing in college and made it his life’s purpose to sleep with as many women as humanly possible. It was a respectable goal and not an uncommon one, and to his credit, he excelled in a way most men didn’t. (But we all know a white guy in China has inflated numbers. It’s like LeBron playing in the WNBA. I mean, come on, the dude is 6–5.)”
Published by Page Publishing, Quentin Super’s extraordinary tale follows how exploits lead to personal enlightenment that will have readers laughing, cringing, and even questioning their actions and beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Long Road Through China” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Super writes, “Quentin was the archetypal young man of our society. A self-described loser in high school who couldn’t get a girl to save his life, Super apparently heard Tinder was a thing in college and made it his life’s purpose to sleep with as many women as humanly possible. It was a respectable goal and not an uncommon one, and to his credit, he excelled in a way most men didn’t. (But we all know a white guy in China has inflated numbers. It’s like LeBron playing in the WNBA. I mean, come on, the dude is 6–5.)”
Published by Page Publishing, Quentin Super’s extraordinary tale follows how exploits lead to personal enlightenment that will have readers laughing, cringing, and even questioning their actions and beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Long Road Through China” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories