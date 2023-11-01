Author Real Bureau’s New Book, "The Royal Family," is a Harrowing Story of a Young Boy Who Falls in with the Wrong Crowd and Grows Up to Become a Ruthless Drug Kingpin

Recent release “The Royal Family,” from Page Publishing author Real Bureau, is a captivating novel that follows Royal, a young boy who grows up to become involved in the underground world of selling drugs. After narrowly escaping a life sentence for a murder he didn't commit, Royal and his friends rise to the top of the drug selling game but soon find everything crashing down around them.