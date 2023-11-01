Author Real Bureau’s New Book, "The Royal Family," is a Harrowing Story of a Young Boy Who Falls in with the Wrong Crowd and Grows Up to Become a Ruthless Drug Kingpin
Recent release “The Royal Family,” from Page Publishing author Real Bureau, is a captivating novel that follows Royal, a young boy who grows up to become involved in the underground world of selling drugs. After narrowly escaping a life sentence for a murder he didn't commit, Royal and his friends rise to the top of the drug selling game but soon find everything crashing down around them.
Dracut, MD, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Real Bureau, a loving husband and father who was inspired by his wife to start writing during his last incarceration, has completed his new book, “The Royal Family”: a gripping drama that follows a young boy with a rough streak who makes friends with troubled foster twins at school and drawn into the world of selling drugs and running the streets, which quickly becomes his way of life.
“It all starts at an alternative school in Lowell, Massachusetts. Three fifth-grade students form a bond that is absolutely unbreakable, and their loyalty will be tested in many different ways,” writes Bureau.
“Royal, who is hands down the worst kid in school, is placed with all of Lowell’s worst of the worst under one roof. He begins a friendship with the twins, Gage and Makenna, who are foster children. These two are almost as bad as he is! They start off fighting together, getting into trouble, and selling drugs, then it all quickly escalates to murder! Royal takes the fall for a murder he didn’t commit. With a beast for a lawyer and crooked cops, judges, and prosecutors, Royal finds his way out of a life sentence. He gets released while he is still fairly young and comes home with a new, better product, cheaper prices, and a top drug connection.”
Published by Page Publishing, Real Bureau’s enthralling tale reveals a dangerous world of crime and drugs that often traps people for life, and never lets them go. As Royal and the twins blow up in the drug game and find greater success than they ever could have imagined, their past soon comes back to haunt them and threaten everything they’ve built. Expertly paced and full of suspense, will Royal manage to get out alive or become just another casualty of the drug game?
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Royal Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
