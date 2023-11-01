Author Jake Brown’s New Book, "Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home," Follows a Dachshund Who Must Find Her Way Home After Being Separated from Her Sister and Human Family

Recent release “Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home,” from Covenant Books author Jake Brown, is a riveting story of true events that follows a miniature dachshund named Queenie who becomes taken with her puppy from her family and finds herself helplessly lost. Desperate to return home to her family and sister Gidget, Queenie sets out to overcome whatever obstacles lie ahead on her journey back home.