Author Jake Brown’s New Book, "Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home," Follows a Dachshund Who Must Find Her Way Home After Being Separated from Her Sister and Human Family
Recent release “Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home,” from Covenant Books author Jake Brown, is a riveting story of true events that follows a miniature dachshund named Queenie who becomes taken with her puppy from her family and finds herself helplessly lost. Desperate to return home to her family and sister Gidget, Queenie sets out to overcome whatever obstacles lie ahead on her journey back home.
New York, NY, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jake Brown, who lived in her small mountain hometown for the better part of fifty years and was involved with her family’s business, has completed her new book, “Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home”: a charming true story that follows a miniature dachshund named Queenie who must find her way home to her sister Gidget after being taken far away and abandoned.
“The story is basically true about two dogs, Queenie and Gidget, two miniature dachshunds, and their relationship with each other,” writes Brown. “Queenie and her puppy were taken by persons unknown and she was then abandoned. Her journey trying to return to Gidget was a tremendous struggle but allowed for a wonderful change between the two dogs.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jake Brown’s new book based on true events will take readers on a gripping journey as they follow Queenie on her quest to find her way home, no matter what she has to overcome. Expertly paced and heartfelt, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by the excitement of “Gidget, I’m Coming, I’m Coming Home” and want to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Gidget, I'm Coming, I'm Coming Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
