Scotland Prestige Awards Hat-Trick for Stirling-Based Publishing House
Extremis Publishing Named Independent Publishing Company of the Year for Third Consecutive Year
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is delighted to announce that it has been named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards for the third time in consecutive years. The prize for 2023/24 was conferred to Extremis Publishing's directors Julie Christie and Tom Christie at the Barony Castle Hotel in Peebles on Monday 23rd October.
Sponsored by Fenice Media, the Scotland Prestige Awards aim to celebrate the work of businesses which provide persistently accomplished products to the market in which they are situated, and the judging panel based their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the products and services provided, innovative practices, value, ethical and sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance.
"When we started out on our business journey, we could never have imagined being awarded Independent Publishing Company of the Year," says Dr Tom Christie, one of Extremis Publishing's Directors. "However, to have won this award for three years running has been a dream come true not just for us, but for the many authors we have had the privilege of working with."
Extremis Publishing is an independent publishing house based in the Central Scotland city of Stirling. The company is dedicated to producing the highest quality of non-fiction in the subject areas of the arts, media and culture, and is committed to the delivery of a publishing programme which is innovative, original and wide-reaching. In addition to publishing new writing, the company also produces a number of video features and two monthly podcasts. Since the business started, it has published books on subjects as diverse as popular culture, modern cinema history, Scottish road trips, cultural history, archaeology, travel writing, as well as the first ever full-length history of Scotland's Christmas which has just been released. It has since also moved into the field of the spoken word, with free-to-access features appearing on the acclaimed ethical audio streaming site Jeeni, and delivers regular lecture series about writing for publication at Forth Valley College.
Founded by brother and sister publishing team Tom and Julie Christie in 2015, Extremis Publishing began its life with the intention of producing books that were different, eclectic, quirky, and never run of the mill. This included encouraging new authors of any age, all of whom had an interesting story that deserved to be told. They would describe their approach as author-focused, unconventional, and innovative. The company arranges author events and book signings which are publicised via the company's social media channels as well as on their website news page.
"The best thing about working in publishing is that no two days are ever the same," comments Director Julie Christie. "You never know what the next project is going to look like, and we love the opportunity to work with professionals across so many different sectors as well as meeting members of the public to tell them more about what we do."
Extremis Publishing has plans for many forthcoming books with a variety of authors both established and brand new. The company would like to thank all of their business associates, from the writers they work with through to everyone who attends their public launches, events and lectures. For more information about Extremis Publishing and its catalogue of books, please visit the company's website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
