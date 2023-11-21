Durable GreenBed Empowers 10,000 People Nationwide to Cultivate Community Garden Spaces
Philomath, OR, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durable GreenBed, a leading provider of sustainable raised garden beds, proudly announces a remarkable milestone. As a testament to their commitment to sustainable gardening, Durable GreenBed has successfully aided 10,000 individuals, schools, non-profits, and other organizations across the nation in initiating their gardening projects. From enthusiastic homeowners to educational institutions, their impact extends far and wide.
Since its inception, Durable GreenBed has been on a mission to transform outdoor spaces into flourishing gardens, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their gardening expertise, can enjoy the benefits of nurturing the Earth. Through their high-quality, eco-friendly garden beds, they have turned this vision into a reality. Over the past five years, Durable GreenBeds has grown an average of 22%.
Durable GreenBeds are sold to both homeowners and organizations on a national scale. Durable GreenBed reports that their split between the two is homeowners (43%) and organizations (57%). Among the organizations they serve are Housing Authorities (34%), Landscape Professionals (22%), School (18%), Construction Companies (12%), Community Gardens (10%) and miscellaneous others.
Durable GreenBed has been instrumental in empowering homeowners to convert their outdoor spaces into lush and sustainable gardens. Their easy-to-assemble, durable garden beds have encouraged thousands of homeowners to grow their own produce, beautify their surroundings, and contribute to a greener world. These beds not only make gardening accessible but also promote the use of sustainable materials, reducing the ecological footprint of these spaces. They use two key materials as the durable foundation of their sustainable beds.
In the realm of education, Durable GreenBed has played a vital role in enriching the lives of students. By providing schools with durable and eco-conscious garden beds, they've facilitated hands-on learning experiences. Students are able to connect with nature, gain a deeper understanding of the environment, and develop a sense of responsibility through tending to these gardens.
Their impact isn't limited to individual gardens. Durable GreenBed has been a staunch supporter of non-profit organizations and community garden projects. By providing affordable and sustainable garden bed solutions, they have enabled these groups to create community hubs that promote healthy living, food security, and a sense of belonging. Their dedication to these causes aligns with their mission to make sustainable gardening accessible to all.
At the heart of Durable GreenBed's success is their unwavering commitment to sustainability. They've set a benchmark by crafting garden beds from eco-friendly materials, ensuring that each bed has a long and productive life. Durable GreenBed states their raised garden beds are designed to last for 25 years. This not only conserves resources but also promotes a greener, more sustainable way of life.
Durable GreenBed invites individuals, schools, non-profits, and organizations to join their ever-growing community of green enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting your journey, Durable GreenBed offers the tools and support you need to create thriving gardens that benefit both you and the planet. There are ten thousand people who are passionate about gardening in their Durable GreenBed.
To learn more about Durable GreenBed and explore their range of sustainable garden beds, visit their website at www.durablegreenbed.com.
About Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed is a raised garden bed company founded on the idea that garden beds should be non-toxic, durable and beautiful. By utilizing the unique properties of Faswall’s building block technology the Durable GreenBed team has developed a garden bed kit that is eco-friendly, easy to assemble, non-toxic, long lasting and manufactured in the USA. Garden bed kits come in several different heights and sizes, including tiered kits for a unique aesthetic in your garden or an ideal parent-child partner gardening experience.
Since its inception, Durable GreenBed has been on a mission to transform outdoor spaces into flourishing gardens, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their gardening expertise, can enjoy the benefits of nurturing the Earth. Through their high-quality, eco-friendly garden beds, they have turned this vision into a reality. Over the past five years, Durable GreenBeds has grown an average of 22%.
Durable GreenBeds are sold to both homeowners and organizations on a national scale. Durable GreenBed reports that their split between the two is homeowners (43%) and organizations (57%). Among the organizations they serve are Housing Authorities (34%), Landscape Professionals (22%), School (18%), Construction Companies (12%), Community Gardens (10%) and miscellaneous others.
Durable GreenBed has been instrumental in empowering homeowners to convert their outdoor spaces into lush and sustainable gardens. Their easy-to-assemble, durable garden beds have encouraged thousands of homeowners to grow their own produce, beautify their surroundings, and contribute to a greener world. These beds not only make gardening accessible but also promote the use of sustainable materials, reducing the ecological footprint of these spaces. They use two key materials as the durable foundation of their sustainable beds.
In the realm of education, Durable GreenBed has played a vital role in enriching the lives of students. By providing schools with durable and eco-conscious garden beds, they've facilitated hands-on learning experiences. Students are able to connect with nature, gain a deeper understanding of the environment, and develop a sense of responsibility through tending to these gardens.
Their impact isn't limited to individual gardens. Durable GreenBed has been a staunch supporter of non-profit organizations and community garden projects. By providing affordable and sustainable garden bed solutions, they have enabled these groups to create community hubs that promote healthy living, food security, and a sense of belonging. Their dedication to these causes aligns with their mission to make sustainable gardening accessible to all.
At the heart of Durable GreenBed's success is their unwavering commitment to sustainability. They've set a benchmark by crafting garden beds from eco-friendly materials, ensuring that each bed has a long and productive life. Durable GreenBed states their raised garden beds are designed to last for 25 years. This not only conserves resources but also promotes a greener, more sustainable way of life.
Durable GreenBed invites individuals, schools, non-profits, and organizations to join their ever-growing community of green enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting your journey, Durable GreenBed offers the tools and support you need to create thriving gardens that benefit both you and the planet. There are ten thousand people who are passionate about gardening in their Durable GreenBed.
To learn more about Durable GreenBed and explore their range of sustainable garden beds, visit their website at www.durablegreenbed.com.
About Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed is a raised garden bed company founded on the idea that garden beds should be non-toxic, durable and beautiful. By utilizing the unique properties of Faswall’s building block technology the Durable GreenBed team has developed a garden bed kit that is eco-friendly, easy to assemble, non-toxic, long lasting and manufactured in the USA. Garden bed kits come in several different heights and sizes, including tiered kits for a unique aesthetic in your garden or an ideal parent-child partner gardening experience.
Contact
Durable GreenBedContact
Tom Van Denend
541-368-7935
durablegreenbed.com
Tom Van Denend
541-368-7935
durablegreenbed.com
Categories