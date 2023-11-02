Author Clev Curtiss’s New Book, "Coming Home," is a Riveting Tale of a Young Actress Who Chases Her Dreams to Hollywood, Only to Discover That Fame Carries a Price
Recent release “Coming Home,” from Page Publishing author Clev Curtiss, is a fascinating story that centers around Clarissa Louise Whitehead, a young actress who hungers for fame and seeks it out by moving to Hollywood. But as she slowly begins the climb to stardom, Clarissa learns that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and ends up attracting danger that threatens both her career and her life.
West Monroe, LA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clev Curtiss, a veteran of the US Marine Corps and US Air Force Reserve, has completed his new book, “Coming Home”: a compelling tale that follows a young hopeful actress as she leaves behind her family and home to make it big in Hollywood, where she not only finds fame and stardom but begins to attract danger as well.
Currently retired and living in West Monroe, Louisiana, author Clev Curtiss holds a BA in liberal arts from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and an associate of science degree from the University of the Air Force. The author served in the US Marine Corps. and the US Air Force Reserve where he deployed to northern Iraq in 2008–2009. Curtiss is also a former Louisiana state trooper and in his spare time enjoys reading, traveling, and jogging.
Curtiss writes, “Clarissa Louise Whitehead fell victim to the overwhelming desire that so many others like her before suffered from, which is to be a star—a rare feat indeed. But she had looks and she had brains, and nothing was going to stop her. She would have to leave behind the safety and security of friends and family to achieve this goal and travel to a faraway land called Hollywood.”
“However, fame and fortune would come with a price. In her quest for stardom, a menacing danger would manifest itself, stalking her, watching her just out of reach. She could feel the danger like a specter peering out from a dark place. However, this menace would learn just how tough she was. Clarissa’s star burned brightly if only for a short time. She touched and changed many lives in her search for the Hollywood of the past, and the reward for the reader will be learning about her journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Clev Curtiss’s enthralling tale will take readers on a gripping ride as they follow Clarissa on her path to find fame amongst the stars of Hollywood, taking an in depth behind-the-scenes look at how the industry can both build up and destroy people. Expertly paced and poignant, Curtiss weaves a character-driven novel that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, desperate to discover if Clarissa's journey ends in success or tragedy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Coming Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Clev Curtiss’s enthralling tale will take readers on a gripping ride as they follow Clarissa on her path to find fame amongst the stars of Hollywood, taking an in depth behind-the-scenes look at how the industry can both build up and destroy people. Expertly paced and poignant, Curtiss weaves a character-driven novel that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, desperate to discover if Clarissa's journey ends in success or tragedy.
