Author Clev Curtiss’s New Book, "Coming Home," is a Riveting Tale of a Young Actress Who Chases Her Dreams to Hollywood, Only to Discover That Fame Carries a Price

Recent release “Coming Home,” from Page Publishing author Clev Curtiss, is a fascinating story that centers around Clarissa Louise Whitehead, a young actress who hungers for fame and seeks it out by moving to Hollywood. But as she slowly begins the climb to stardom, Clarissa learns that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and ends up attracting danger that threatens both her career and her life.