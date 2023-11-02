Author Robert Stephen Herrick’s New Book, "When, Then, Will, the Devil Care?" is a Collection of Poems and Stories Designed to Explore the Darker Truths of the World

Recent release “When, Then, Will, the Devil Care? Poems and Short Stories,” from Page Publishing author Robert Stephen Herrick, is a powerful exploration of difficult truths pertinent to the world and the human condition based upon the author's own lived experiences that have shaped his worldview.