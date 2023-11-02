Author Robert Stephen Herrick’s New Book, "When, Then, Will, the Devil Care?" is a Collection of Poems and Stories Designed to Explore the Darker Truths of the World
Recent release “When, Then, Will, the Devil Care? Poems and Short Stories,” from Page Publishing author Robert Stephen Herrick, is a powerful exploration of difficult truths pertinent to the world and the human condition based upon the author's own lived experiences that have shaped his worldview.
Westfield, MD, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Stephen Herrick, an alumnus of Westfield State University, Holyoke Community College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst whose poems are archived at the Westfield Athenaeum and Forum House in Westfield, Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “When, Then, Will, the Devil Care? Poems and Short Stories”: a series of poems and tales that draw upon the author’s experiences and observations in order to help readers navigate through the evils of the world that can easily prevail if one is not careful.
“These works are to establish the credibility that the darker side of things exists in subtle and not-so-subtle ways,” writes Herrick. “Good doesn’t always conquer evil, and evil can exist in many ways from a simple mistake to worldwide calamity. There is a dark side in everything, and a short, good read may show you how. I offer this to you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Stephen Herrick’s engaging series is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, while opening their eyes to the darker side of humanity and the world that is ever-present. Through-provoking and deeply personal, “When, Then, Will, the Devil Care?” is sure to resonate with readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “When, Then, Will, the Devil Care? Poems and Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
