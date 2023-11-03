Author Wendy Jack’s New Book, "Boo-Boy and Endy," Follows the Romance Blossoming Between a Criminal Thief and the Very Person Looking to Bring Her to Justice

Recent release “Boo-Boy and Endy,” from Page Publishing author Wendy Jack, is a captivating tale that follows Endy, a villainous criminal who enacts a rash of bank robberies along with her cat named Boo-Boy. After she runs into the detective investigating her crimes, Endy finds herself falling in love and must choose between her heart's desire or the only life she's ever known.