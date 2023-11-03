Author Wendy Jack’s New Book, "Boo-Boy and Endy," Follows the Romance Blossoming Between a Criminal Thief and the Very Person Looking to Bring Her to Justice
Recent release “Boo-Boy and Endy,” from Page Publishing author Wendy Jack, is a captivating tale that follows Endy, a villainous criminal who enacts a rash of bank robberies along with her cat named Boo-Boy. After she runs into the detective investigating her crimes, Endy finds herself falling in love and must choose between her heart's desire or the only life she's ever known.
Brooklyn, NY, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Jack, a native of Trinidad and Tobago who developed a passion for writing and a love for animals at the age of nine, has completed her new book, “Boo-Boy and Endy”: a gripping and fascinating story of a criminal mastermind who ends up falling for the very detective working around the clock to bring her down.
Wendy shares, “The villain Endy and her diabolical cat, Boo-Boy, create a crime wave of bank robberies, with the lead detective, Gregory Tree, hot on their trail. However, a chance encounter with Endy by Gregory spiraled into a love affair that added mystery and intrigue to Endy’s love for Gregory, balancing her love with her pet companion and crime partner, Boo-Boy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wendy Jack’s riveting tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Endy and Gregory’s tumultuous relationship that, despite the joy it brings Endy, just might be her ultimate downfall. Character-driven and full of suspense, Wendy weaves a brilliant novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Boo-Boy and Endy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
