Author Ellen Finn’s New Book, "Elephant's Nose," is an Exciting Story of an Elephant Who Makes a Shocking Discovery When He Realizes He Has Lost His Nose and Must Find It

Recent release “Elephant's Nose,” from Page Publishing author Ellen Finn, is an adorable story that follows an elephant as he sets off on an adventure to find his nose after he wakes up from a nap and discovers it's missing. Searching under every rock and in every crevice, the elephant vows to not rest until his nose is found and returned safely to him.