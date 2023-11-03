Author Ellen Finn’s New Book, "Elephant's Nose," is an Exciting Story of an Elephant Who Makes a Shocking Discovery When He Realizes He Has Lost His Nose and Must Find It
Recent release “Elephant's Nose,” from Page Publishing author Ellen Finn, is an adorable story that follows an elephant as he sets off on an adventure to find his nose after he wakes up from a nap and discovers it's missing. Searching under every rock and in every crevice, the elephant vows to not rest until his nose is found and returned safely to him.
Salem, MA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ellen Finn, who lives with her family and two cats in Salem, Massachusetts, where she has taught music in the Salem Public Schools for twenty-five years, has completed her new book, “Elephant's Nose”: a charming tale of an elephant who awakens to discover he is missing something rather important, and goes off on an adventure to find it once more.
“A poor little elephant takes a nap and wakes up to find his nose amiss,” shares Ellen. “Surprised, he begins to look around for his nose, aka trunk. He searches high and low for his nose and finally finds it when a sly crocodile swims across the river and over to him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Finn’s riveting tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure to discover what could have happened to the elephant’s nose and search high and low to find where it could be. With colorful artwork that help bring Ellen’s tale to life, “Elephant’s Nose” is a delightful tale that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and leave them wanting to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Elephant's Nose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A poor little elephant takes a nap and wakes up to find his nose amiss,” shares Ellen. “Surprised, he begins to look around for his nose, aka trunk. He searches high and low for his nose and finally finds it when a sly crocodile swims across the river and over to him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ellen Finn’s riveting tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure to discover what could have happened to the elephant’s nose and search high and low to find where it could be. With colorful artwork that help bring Ellen’s tale to life, “Elephant’s Nose” is a delightful tale that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and leave them wanting to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Elephant's Nose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories