Author drchisnell’s New Book, “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts,” Explores the Author's Life Through a Series of Poems and Reflections

Recent release “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts,” from Covenant Books author drchisnell, is a compilation of different lived experiences from the author's past, as well as his own thoughts and reflections designed to encourage readers to seek out the Lord and read the Holy Bible to witness the incredible grace and love possible through the Holy Spirit.