Author drchisnell’s New Book, “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts,” Explores the Author's Life Through a Series of Poems and Reflections
Recent release “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts,” from Covenant Books author drchisnell, is a compilation of different lived experiences from the author's past, as well as his own thoughts and reflections designed to encourage readers to seek out the Lord and read the Holy Bible to witness the incredible grace and love possible through the Holy Spirit.
New York, NY, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- drchisnell, a loving husband of over thirty years as well as a devout follower of Christ, has completed his new book, “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts”: a powerful series of ruminations, reflections, and personal anecdotes designed to help readers access a more abundant lifestyle and gain a fundamental understanding of the Bible.
Raised in the mountains of Western Pennsylvania on a hardscrabble farm, author drchrisnell was the middle child of seven, and spent much of his time exploring the hills and valleys of the mountainous forest around his home. After leaving home at the age of eighteen, the author experienced a tumultuous life before eventually moving to Mississippi, where he met Jesus Christ and a godly woman who gave him the desire to change his life. Through those years, drchrisnell has witnessed many miracles that have given him a confident outlook on Christianity.
drchrisnell writes, “It is a collage of life experiences and memories from an old man's complicated life. The happenings described herein come from random memories and thoughts over many years--memories that were turned into thoughts that ended up being written down in no certain order of events or of time.
“The main idea in this tome is to inspire the reader to read the Bible for himself with the help of the Holy Ghost to guide the reader's understanding. If the reader was marooned on an uninhabited island and a Bible washed ashore with him, it would give the reader a great chance to meet Jesus Christ and develop a personal relationship with Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, drchisnell’s new book provides a glimpse into an old man’s soul through the author’s poems and recollections of past moments throughout his life. Through sharing his story and ideas, drchrisnell aims to arouse the reader’s interest in forging a relationship with the Lord, as well as discovering the Holy Spirit’s presence in all that one does.
Readers can purchase “....in the beginning ....or at the end ....a collection of thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
