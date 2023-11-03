Author Amanda Sherrill’s New Book, "Venus Over Kemah," is an Electrifying Novel That Follows a Boat Outing Gone Horribly Wrong That Uncovers Deadly Secrets
Recent release “Venus Over Kemah,” from Covenant Books author Amanda Sherrill, follows Wendy Edwards as she goes on a spur-of-the-moment sail on foggy Galveston Bay with her childhood friend, Bryan McClellan, and witnesses a boater toss a body overboard.
New York, NY, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Sherrill, who was an information systems analyst, network engineer, and software specialist for three decades and has been a genealogist for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Venus Over Kemah”: a suspenseful novel that follows Wendy Edwards as she navigates the aftermath of having witnessed a body being thrown overboard.
As horrified as she is, Wendy could never have guessed where the dreadful act would lead. Kemah, Texas, the small coastal town where she has lived since birth, is smack in the middle of it.
Meanwhile, the United States is close to crumbling, and domination by a globalized government is no longer a distant threat. Already wise to the menace, homegrown FURA members are holding their seventh summit in the area. Their mission is to protect the freedoms they still have while remaining focused on their vision for a new union of states. A member’s son goes missing, and Bryan, who is also a member, gets Wendy involved. Together they dive into an offshore petroleum platform in the Gulf of Mexico to find answers. Things heat up after a bloody knife turns up in their boat and results in Wendy’s discovery of WORE. Then she learns of an unseen international force that has been using genetic warfare and propaganda for decades to create a subservient mutant population.
As Wendy spends her forced vacation trying to figure out who dumped the body in the bay, she wears disguises, overhears abhorrent acts, witnesses a murder, is chased, things blow up, battles are fought, and more. The bodies pile up. Wendy suspects a serial killer is on the loose, and her search eventually puts her in his sights. But he’s not the only one after her.
Wendy does everything she can to make sense of the rash of evil, and once she sees the big picture, she realizes it’s not only a matter of her survival but of the human race and man’s ability to recognize the existence of God.
Author Amanda Sherrill is also an ancient history enthusiast and enjoys nature, sailing, music, and guitar sessions with her husband.
Amanda’s first novel, “Dirt Dollars Death,” was the literary culmination of her eight-year investigation of a homicide. She’s grateful to now present “Venus Over Kemah,” which has been almost twenty years in the making.
Amanda writes, “Just then, the southeast breeze freshened against the closehauled sails, and Wendy Edwards, perched on the forward starboard rail, instinctively reached out over the Galveston Bay waters to counterbalance the deepened heel. This was her domain where she could feel the wind in her face and catch the sea spray that would grace that watch on a brisker day. When the gust passed, the boat steadied, and Wendy leaned back on her hands and eyed the surrounding mist. Far astern, the horn on red buoy number two sounded. It was deep. Resonating.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda Sherrill’s new book may spark anger at the abominations inflicted on mankind, give a few chuckles—perhaps a few tears—share the frustrations and warmth of a blossoming love, offer encouragement, and leave readers cheering.
Readers can purchase “Venus Over Kemah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
