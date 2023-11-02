Walter S. Maybury’s New Book, "Testimony of Jesus Christ," Explores the Life, Death, and Resurrection of Christ That Assembles Text from All Four of the Holy Gospels
Thatcher, AZ, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Walter S. Maybury, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a veteran of the Air Force Reserves and a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has completed his most recent book, “Testimony of Jesus Christ”: an overview of the birth, teachings, suffering, death, and resurrection of the Lord and Savior, comparing and contrasting the four Gospels to give the most accurate account of Christ’s life.
“I wrote this book to leave by witness to others that I have grown to know the Lord, Jesus Christ,” shares Maybury. “He is the most honest, kind, loving, and wise person I have ever had the privilege of meeting through correspondence and faith. I have learned that it is smart to listen to His directions as recorded in the scriptures, the King James Version of the Bible as St. Matthew, St. Mark, St. Luke, and St. John. These have given me peace, direction, and happiness while helping me become a better person. This has resulted in good family and friend relationships, more enjoyment in daily work and yielded a more patient, less frustrated person. I feel happier and useful. My heart is more resilient and compassionate. I can see that He is helping me refine myself to be the best person I can be each day.
“What makes this scripture book different is that each apostle's recollection of our Savior's life is noted together on the same page, chronologically arranged to show events of birth, death, and resurrection--you can get these four witness accounts of each event of the Savior's life at the same time. I have found that reading the recorded story of Jesus Christ in this manner adds context and perspective. There is added emphasis to credibility and understanding. This promotes the reader to listen, ponder, and better decipher meaning while reflecting on personal applicability and faith.
“Learning what is recorded about Him in this fashion, I have found that my prayers are heard; there is more peace in my heart and desire to be honest. I awake each morning grateful for more time, hoping to discover and accomplish something useful and good while staying in touch with the Master Teacher. I hope that you might read this scripture arrangement and know Him better too.”
Published by Fulton Books, Walter S. Maybury’s book is presented to all seekers of hope, truth, and happiness who desire to better themselves, know the love and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ, and live faithfully in peace with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Through Maybury’s writings, readers will deepen their understanding of Christ’s time on Earth, and further strengthen their faith and relationship with the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Testimony of Jesus Christ” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
