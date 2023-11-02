J. D. Johnson’s New Book, "Racing the Sunset," is a Captivating Tale That Documents the Author Throughout His Life, from Dangerous Trials to Thrilling Adventures
Enterprise, AL, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. D. Johnson, a loving husband and veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Racing the Sunset”: a captivating story that follows the author through his life’s journey as he learns to navigate the shifting times, his military career, and his relationships with others.
Born and raised in California during the sixties, author J. D. Johnson came from a broken home and was the oldest of three brothers. After being drafted into the US Army in 1971, the author underwent Airborne, Pathfinder, and LRRP training, later being accepted into the US Army Aviation Flight School. During his military career, J. D. was married three times, and has been with his third wife for over forty years.
J. D. writes, “This book contains chronicles of a life lived and not merely endured. It presents tales of adventures, sometimes dangerous, sometimes unexpected, and sometimes erotic but rarely boring.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. D. Johnson’s book will transport readers back in time to witness the world through the author's eyes and experiences. Deeply personal and stirring, J. D. weaves an emotional journey as he strives to not only survive but find success and happiness as well as his place in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Racing the Sunset” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
