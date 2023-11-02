Joi Morgason’s New Book, “A Tiny, Little Dream: Featuring Mosie LaRue,” Follows a Young Girl as She Sets Off on a Wild Adventure She Invents While Daydreaming
New York, NY, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joi Morgason, a mother and grandmother living in Missouri who enjoys dogs and cats, reading, art, playing with her grandkids, riding four-wheelers, and water sports, has completed her most recent book, “A Tiny, Little Dream: Featuring Mosie LaRue”: a charming story of a young girl who loves to daydream, and thinks up a brand-new adventure for herself.
“A Tiny, Little Dream: Featuring Mosie LaRue” follows Mosie LaRue, a young girl who often finds herself lost in her daydreams, thinking up imaginative situations she might find herself in. On this particular day, Mosie wonders what adventures she could have if she was tiny, from having lunch with a mouse to flying on the wings of a beautiful butterfly. But as she continues her daydream, Mosie begins to realize that maybe being so tiny might not be so wonderful after all.
Published by Fulton Books, Joi Morgason’s book is a delightful tale that will help to spark the imaginations of young readers from all backgrounds, as they follow along on Mosie’s thrilling escapades. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Morgason’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit the excitement and magic of “A Tiny, Little Dream: Featuring Mosie LaRue” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Tiny, Little Dream: Featuring Mosie LaRue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
