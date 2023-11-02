Elizabeth Gonzalez’s Newly Released “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior” is a Spirit-Filled Study of Christ
“The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Gonzalez, is a helpful resource for believers of all ages to share in as the history of Jesus is explored through relevant scripture.
San Jose, CA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior”: a powerful teaching tool that will aid upcoming generations in learning Christ’s history. “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior” is the creation of published author Elizabeth Gonzalez, who has two adult children, Lauren and Agustin, and two granddaughters, Isabella and Penelope. She retired in 2020 as a medical administrative assistant to take care of her granddaughters.
Gonzalez shares, “This book is for children and adults of all ages. It’s about the true history of Jesus Christ found in the Holy Bible from His birth to adult life and to the Cross.
“And the true gift He offers to all around the world, that we may have eternal life with Him in heaven, for eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Gonzalez’s new book will engage young hearts and minds as they picture Christ’s journey from birth to the Cross.
Consumers can purchase “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gonzalez shares, “This book is for children and adults of all ages. It’s about the true history of Jesus Christ found in the Holy Bible from His birth to adult life and to the Cross.
“And the true gift He offers to all around the world, that we may have eternal life with Him in heaven, for eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Gonzalez’s new book will engage young hearts and minds as they picture Christ’s journey from birth to the Cross.
Consumers can purchase “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Most Important Gift The World Can Receive, Our Savior,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories