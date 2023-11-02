Karen Helmer’s Newly Released “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” is a Compelling Story of Survival and Spiritual Awakening
“Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Helmer, is an uplifting message of encouragement that takes a clear stance on the fact that God will always meet you where you are and carry you to where you need to be.
Spokane, WA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Soft Is The Air I Breathe”: a captivating and compassionate biographical work. “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” is the creation of published author Karen Helmer, a native of Washington state who holds a degree in business management as well as a degree in insurance billing and coding. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Helmer worked in the medical transcription industry for sixteen years, typing and editing medical notes for major hospitals around the country.
Helmer shares, “This is a testimonial to the true witness of God’s love and forgiveness as you follow Karen’s journey. Karen starts her life with innocent dreams that only become shattered when she wanted nothing more than to find the love of her life and God’s will. Karen experiences true heartbreak, sadness, and an intense fight for her mental and spiritual survival as she meets and discards the men in her life. The overpowering male relationships make her question herself over and over as she battles herself, God, and if she is 'good enough' for His love and forgiveness. People that she meets in her life try to 'save' her in their own way and mold her into a person she doesn’t want to be. Karen ends up using alcohol to deal with the pain and tries to escape a loving God in hot pursuit. Will she find the love of her life? Can she find forgiveness and God’s ultimate grace?
“Cancer also hits her between the eyes as she battles, prays, and fights for healing of this disease pounding its way through her body resulting from chemotherapy.
Experience the prayer she says under her breath one night.
“This book reveals the dark and the light in this spiritual journey showing that it is never too late for any person to experience the life-changing effect God can have. Karen’s hope is women can take comfort in knowing that it is never too late for love from reading Soft Is the Air I Breathe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Helmer’s new book will charm audiences as a relatable memoir unfolds that doesn’t shy away from the challenges and pitfalls of life.
Consumers can purchase “Soft Is The Air I Breathe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soft Is The Air I Breathe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
