Chuck Stanley’s Newly Released "I Am A Buzzard" is a Charming Tale of Discovering One’s Inherent Worth
“I Am A Buzzard,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Stanley, is a fun and educational reading experience that offers young readers an essential life lesson paired with a resource for developing their vocabulary skills.
Hohenwald, TN, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am A Buzzard”: a delightful juvenile fiction with an important message. “I Am A Buzzard” is the creation of published author Chuck Stanley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is a retired teacher and coach, having taught a total of thirty-five years in the states of Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.
Stanley shares, “What does an insecure buzzard do when his father announces to his family that they will be moving to Birdtown? Bradford must face his greatest fear: going to school with other bird species known for their beauty or ability to sing so well. Bradford comes up with a plan to conceal his identity but, in the end, discovers that the 'cover-up' was not necessary after all. Bradford learns one of life’s most important lessons: everything and everyone in Creation has immeasurable worth and purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Stanley’s new book addresses a common worry regarding changing schools and finding one’s place in the world.
Consumers can purchase “I Am A Buzzard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am A Buzzard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stanley shares, “What does an insecure buzzard do when his father announces to his family that they will be moving to Birdtown? Bradford must face his greatest fear: going to school with other bird species known for their beauty or ability to sing so well. Bradford comes up with a plan to conceal his identity but, in the end, discovers that the 'cover-up' was not necessary after all. Bradford learns one of life’s most important lessons: everything and everyone in Creation has immeasurable worth and purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Stanley’s new book addresses a common worry regarding changing schools and finding one’s place in the world.
Consumers can purchase “I Am A Buzzard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am A Buzzard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories