Ellie Butenuth and Tyler Cable’s Newly Released "Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion" is a Captivating Tale of Adventure and Magic
“Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Ellie Butenuth and Tyler Cable, is an enjoyable narrative that takes readers on a complex journey of self-discovery and unexpected adventure within the vibrant world of Fantasma.
Pleasant Prairie, WI, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion”: a lively tale of friendship and risk. “Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion” is the creation of published authors Ellie Butenuth and Tyler Cable.
Butenuth and Cable share, “Elsif was not looking forward to going back to Merlin Academy for the school year after her world had been turned upside down. She had lost all her closest friends, she was moving into her cousins’ dorms, and she got a bad grade on her class assignment. Anticipating the worst year of her life, Elsif had no idea she was going to begin a grand adventure. Sneaking out, meeting new people, traveling to new regions, and saving the world were just a few things that Elsif never dreamed of doing.
“The world of Fantasma is filled with magic, new adventures, and a group of cousins who find themselves in the middle of chaos far too often. This wholesome and humorous gang will take the reader with them through all of their escapades, mistakes, craziness, and shenanigans. Please enjoy the ride.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellie Butenuth and Tyler Cable’s new book will transport readers to a fresh new land of fantastic adventure as Elsif finds that maybe the year she dreaded may end up better than expected.
Consumers can purchase “Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fantasma Make a Memory: Adventure and Rebellion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
