K. Lucius Boyd’s New Book, "Grasshopper Dreams," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Exploring the Complexities of Life and Both the Challenges and Joys It Often Presents
Jacksonville, FL, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K. Lucius Boyd, a jazz musician and member of the Poetry Society of America, has completed his most recent book, “Grasshopper Dreams”: a stirring series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon all different stages of life, as well as the author’s own observations of the world around him.
“‘Grasshopper Dreams’ is a collection of poetry for our times—times of change, uncertainty, and social confusion,” shares Boyd. “It explores what confronts and eludes us. It takes on the unchanging uniqueness of the Deep South, family dramas, social tides, and our wandering spirituality. It is composed of equal parts contentment, humor, and confounding confusion. ‘Grasshopper Dreams’ is inspired by historical artifacts, societal struggles, spirituality, genealogy, and relationships. It is the result of an imagination guided by real events and people—the beauty and the blemishes. ‘Grasshopper Dreams’ will appeal to poetry enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. Lucius Boyd’s book will take readers on a magnificent poetic journey as they witness the author’s innermost views on life itself, and the struggles and triumphs it often presents. Heartfelt and inspirational, the author bares his very soul with each entry, weaves a stunning and emotional experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Grasshopper Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
